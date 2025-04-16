On the market for offers in excess of £550,000 with Kingswood, this executive 4 bed detached Fulwood home has it all, from a bright and airy entrance hall and spacious living rooms, but it also features an uber modern kitchen diner, a gorgeous main bedroom off the massive landing, and a superb landscaped garden.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
This spacious, chain-free detached home in Fulwood is perfect for multi-generational living and, offering four bedrooms, one reception room, and a luxury four-piece bathroom, it’s ideal for families of all sizes.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The ground floor features two light-filled reception rooms, one with a shower room, and a large kitchen/diner with floor-to-ceiling windows and an island breakfast bar. A second smaller kitchen is also included.
The first floor boasts a generous landing, a sitting room with a balcony, three large bedrooms, and a stunning family bathroom with a freestanding bath and walk-in shower. The property sits on a large plot with a driveway for multiple cars and a substantial rear garden with a converted outhouse currently used as an office.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Located near excellent schools, transport links, shops, and amenities, this freehold property is move-in ready and offers great potential for a variety of uses. Take a look around...
I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale
I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale
I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.