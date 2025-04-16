I can't believe it's still for sale! I tour a super deluxe open plan Lancashire family home with crisp design

By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 14:34 BST

This home is the epitome of modern luxury.

On the market for offers in excess of £550,000 with Kingswood, this executive 4 bed detached Fulwood home has it all, from a bright and airy entrance hall and spacious living rooms, but it also features an uber modern kitchen diner, a gorgeous main bedroom off the massive landing, and a superb landscaped garden.

This spacious, chain-free detached home in Fulwood is perfect for multi-generational living and, offering four bedrooms, one reception room, and a luxury four-piece bathroom, it’s ideal for families of all sizes.

The ground floor features two light-filled reception rooms, one with a shower room, and a large kitchen/diner with floor-to-ceiling windows and an island breakfast bar. A second smaller kitchen is also included.

The first floor boasts a generous landing, a sitting room with a balcony, three large bedrooms, and a stunning family bathroom with a freestanding bath and walk-in shower. The property sits on a large plot with a driveway for multiple cars and a substantial rear garden with a converted outhouse currently used as an office.

Located near excellent schools, transport links, shops, and amenities, this freehold property is move-in ready and offers great potential for a variety of uses. Take a look around...

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

