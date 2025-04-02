I can't believe it has a turret! Huge renovated 5 bed Fleetwood coastal family home for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 14:08 BST

This renovated family home is located in an enviable position, offering stunning promenade and Irish Sea views.

On the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this property boasts spacious, versatile living accommodation with five double bedrooms, three reception rooms, and an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room.

The beautifully renovated kitchen includes a Rangemaster oven, integrated appliances, and French doors leading to the landscaped rear garden.

A stunning four-piece family bathroom and separate washroom are found on the first floor. The property features original restored floorboards, tiles, and modern updates like a new kitchen, bathroom, and boiler. Externally, there is off-road parking for multiple vehicles, a detached garage, and a private, landscaped rear garden with gated access.

This unique family home offers an exceptional living experience and must be viewed to fully appreciate its charm. Take a look around...

Take a look around...

Unique Estate Agency

1. Darbishire Road, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
2. Darbishire Road, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
3. Darbishire Road

Photo Sales
4. Darbishire Road, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
