Huge luxury 5 bed detached family Grimsargh home with massive private rear garden up for sale
This is a seriously luxury property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST
On the market for £495,000 with Kingswood, this five-bed detached Grimsargh home is as spacious as it is grand, featuring two reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a huge private rear garden. Take a look around...
