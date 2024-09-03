Grand modern 8-bed mansion with Tudor-style design, indoor swimming pool, and sprawling garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:09 BST

Nestled in the heart of the Lancashire countryside, this imposing country residence offers an exceptional blend of historical charm and modern luxury.

On the market for offers in excess of £3.5m with Armistead Barnett, this home is glorious.

Thought to date back to the 1500s, this stunning home has been meticulously restored and extended to provide some of the finest country living in the area.

From the moment you enter through the double electronic gates and wind your way along the tree-lined, privately-owned Stanzaker Hall Drive, it’s clear this property is something truly special.

The grand entrance hall, with its high ceilings, intricate plasterwork, and welcoming wood-burning stove, sets the tone for the entire house. This sense of grandeur continues throughout, with three impressive reception rooms, each featuring beautiful fireplaces and bespoke details that make this home ideal for entertaining.

The heart of the home is undoubtedly the expansive living kitchen, boasting custom-made cabinetry, an electric Aga, and a central island with a breakfast bar. This space seamlessly combines function and style, perfect for family gatherings.

Upstairs, the luxurious principal bedroom suite offers breathtaking views of the gardens, complemented by an ensuite spa bath and ample storage. Additional bedrooms, a billiard room, and apartment-style accommodations provide space for multi-generational living or staff.

Surrounded by mature woodland, with amenities like a swimming pool, tennis court, and rose gardens, this property is the epitome of an enchanting rural retreat.

Stanzaker Hall Drive (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Stanzaker Hall Drive (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Stanzaker Hall Drive (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Stanzaker Hall Drive (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Stanzaker Hall Drive (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Stanzaker Hall Drive (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Stanzaker Hall Drive (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Stanzaker Hall Drive (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

