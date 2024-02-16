On the market for £299,995 with Ben Rose, this grand four-bed detached Chorley home is the ideal family property, featuring a welcoming entrance hallway, a ground floor WC, a family lounge with a bay window and fireplace, a dining room, a spacious kitchen, a utility room, large bedrooms including a main with en suite, a driveway with space for two cars, a detached garage, and a charming south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...
