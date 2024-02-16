News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Gorgeous modern 4 bed detached Chorley family home with garage and south facing garden up for sale

This large family home is a modern classic, offering space, space, and more space for a very reasonable price indeed.

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 13:42 GMT

On the market for £299,995 with Ben Rose, this grand four-bed detached Chorley home is the ideal family property, featuring a welcoming entrance hallway, a ground floor WC, a family lounge with a bay window and fireplace, a dining room, a spacious kitchen, a utility room, large bedrooms including a main with en suite, a driveway with space for two cars, a detached garage, and a charming south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...

For anyone still house-hunting, be sure not to miss these other local properties up for sale…

Classic 2 bed 19th century 3 storey Whittle le Woods cottage with beams, fireplace, and huge garden for sale

Spacious chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with open plan fitted kitchen and huge garden up for sale

Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale

Classic 2 bed English cottage in picturesque Walton le Dale with huge garden on the market for bargain price

1. Wells Fold Close, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

2. Wells Fold Close, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

3. Wells Fold Close, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

4. Wells Fold Close, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireChorleyHousing marketProperty