Spacious chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with fitted kitchen, open plan lounge, and huge garden up for sale
Available chain free, this wonderful true bungalow is spacious and secluded.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:19 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT
On the market for offers in excess of £359,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this exquisite four-bed Clayton le Woods bungalow features four spacious bedrooms, a modern kitchen, large living spaces, a large rear garden, and a garage. Take a look around...
