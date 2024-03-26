Glorious & spacious 7 bed rural Catforth property featuring two modern homes and 2-acre garden up for sale

There really is only one word for this place: spectacular.

By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:50 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 16:32 GMT

On the market for £1.1m with Armitstead Barnett, this magnificent piece of real estate comprises of two fantastic homes set within 2.14 acres - Three Wheels Ranch, a 4-bedroom barn conversion; and Three Wheels Barn, a separate 3 bedroom home. Located in Catforth, this place is magical, quiet, and spacious, plus it offers potential as a business given that it's currently being used as a B&B. Take a look around...

WATCH: Take a video tour of this 7 bed rural Catforth property featuring two modern homes & 2-acre garden

1. Three Wheels Ranch (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Three Wheels Ranch (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Three Wheels Ranch (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Three Wheels Ranch (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

