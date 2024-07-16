On the market for £399,999 with Dewhurst Homes, this utterly spectacular six-bed, three-storey Ashton on Ribble family home features a bay-fronted lounge, an open plan living area to the rear, a fitted modern kitchen, a utility room, a downstairs WC, a dining room, a main bedroom with en suite and fitted wardrobes, a private driveway, and a spectacular rear garden boasting a heated swimming pool, a slate patio, and a double-storey garage.
Take a look around...
Still looking for that perfect forever home? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent features properties...
Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale
I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.