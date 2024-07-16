Get me in that pool! Extraordinary 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton home with detached garage & games room for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2024, 13:45 GMT
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 15:04 GMT

Six bedrooms, outdoor pool, and uber modern design - this place has it all.

On the market for £399,999 with Dewhurst Homes, this utterly spectacular six-bed, three-storey Ashton on Ribble family home features a bay-fronted lounge, an open plan living area to the rear, a fitted modern kitchen, a utility room, a downstairs WC, a dining room, a main bedroom with en suite and fitted wardrobes, a private driveway, and a spectacular rear garden boasting a heated swimming pool, a slate patio, and a double-storey garage.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still looking for that perfect forever home? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent features properties...

Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market

Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale

I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale

I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale

Utterly picture-perfect extended 3 bed Hutton family bungalow with magical garden up for sale

1. Blackpool Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Blackpool Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Blackpool Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Blackpool Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Blackpool Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoneyAshtonNewsletterPropertiesLeylandPrestonHome OfficeUber
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice