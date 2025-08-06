The sought after property is located at Worden Lane and has been thoughtfully renovated to accommodate modern living.
The spectacular home embodies a harmonious blend of style, convenience, and functionality, making it an ideal residence for families of all generations.
It is also a moment’s walk away from the main entrance to Worden Park and all of the facilities this offers, making it perfect for families and dog walkers.
Other key features include:
An office/playroom.
Open plan kitchen/family dining room.
Two ensuites.
Walk-in-wardrobe.
Mature gardens.
Ample off road parking.
garage.
Take a look around this fabulous home.
