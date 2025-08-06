I could live in this garden! Stunning 4 bed Leyland family home for sale at snap up price

A stunning four bed Leyland family home has come on the market for a snap up price of £599,995 with Arnold & Phillips estate agents.

The sought after property is located at Worden Lane and has been thoughtfully renovated to accommodate modern living.

The spectacular home embodies a harmonious blend of style, convenience, and functionality, making it an ideal residence for families of all generations.

It is also a moment’s walk away from the main entrance to Worden Park and all of the facilities this offers, making it perfect for families and dog walkers.

Other key features include:

An office/playroom.

Open plan kitchen/family dining room.

Two ensuites.

Walk-in-wardrobe.

Mature gardens.

Ample off road parking.

garage.

Take a look around this fabulous home.

