This 5 bed Lancashire property with a gym and sunny garden room is a must see

By Emma Downey
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:40 BST
A stunning five bed Whittle-le-Woods family home has come on the market for £799,995 with Arnold & Phillips estate agents.

Located on Hardacre Lane in a little know area you will find hidden away this spacious detached home which offers a multitude of desirable features. The property is situated in a secluded spot on this open plan development and cannot be fully appreciated from the road.

Key features include:

Gym/study/third reception room.

Ample driveway with parking for three vehicles.

Heart of the home large kitchen/dining/family area.

Double garage.

Five bedrooms, four doubles with ensuite to the master.

Stunning mature gardens.

Spacious detached family home.

Stylish lounge running front to back with garden views.

Spacious utility/boot room.

Sunny garden room with electric points.

Stunning separate dining room with garden views.

Take a look around this fabulous home.

Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods.

1. Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods

Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods. Photo: Arnold & Phillips

Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods.

2. Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods

Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods. Photo: Arnold & Phillips

Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods.

3. Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods

Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods. Photo: Arnold & Phillips

Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods.

4. Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods

Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods. Photo: Arnold & Phillips

