Room With A View: Three-Storey Living With Gorgeous Lancashire Scenery

Blackburn developer, Barratt Homes, is highlighting its homes with fantastic views at its Bernets Nook development.

The two featured Woodcote style homes each have a fantastic view of the countryside surrounding the Brokenstone Road community.

Barratt Homes has committed to making its developments connected to the beautiful countryside, whilst offering modern living for its customers.

The Woodcote is a versatile four bedroom family home designed across three floors. On the ground floor, house hunters will find the kitchen with space for a breakfast table, in addition to an open plan lounge with a dining area and French doors leading to the garden.

BM - 009 - Living room of the Ellerton show home at the Bernets Nook development

The first floor has two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a family bathroom, and the top floor showcases an impressive en suite main bedroom and dressing area.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are keen to highlight our two Woodcote style homes at Bernets Nook, as they are both fantastic family homes with a great location on the development to make the most of the countryside views.

“We encourage anyone interested in these homes to visit the development and have a chat with our wonderful sales team.”

One of the Woodcotes is available with the Deposit Unlock scheme, which allows Barratt Homes customers to secure the home of their dreams with a 5% deposit.

BM - 006 - Bernets Nook Ellerton - An open-plan kitchen and dining room in a home at Bernets Nook

Bernets Nook currently has three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £252,000.

For more information, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.