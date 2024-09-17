This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £450,000 with Purplebricks, this massive family home is the perfect blend of modernity and classic style.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Welcome to this stunning four-bedroom detached property, where modern design meets practical living. Perfect for families and professionals, this stylish home is located in a sought-after area with excellent local amenities.
Nearby, you'll find top-rated schools, shopping centres, and recreational facilities, ensuring convenience and comfort for your daily needs. With easy access to major transport links, commuting to nearby cities and towns is hassle-free.
The property features a sleek, contemporary exterior with high-quality finishes that enhance its curb appeal. A well-maintained front garden and private driveway provide ample parking, while the spacious rear garden offers a serene outdoor space for relaxation and entertaining. The patio area is ideal for al fresco dining and family gatherings.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Inside, the home is designed with elegance and sophistication, offering a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The thoughtful layout maximizes both space and functionality, creating an ideal living environment for modern life. This home truly embodies contemporary living at its finest.
Take a look around...
Be sure not to miss these other recent popular pieces...
67 hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain
37 celebrities seen at Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park including Ricky Hatton, David Moyes & Sam Allardyce
I tour a classic detached family home, a 4 bed Bamber Bridge property with landscaped garden for sale
Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.