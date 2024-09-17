This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £450,000 with Purplebricks, this massive family home is the perfect blend of modernity and classic style.

Welcome to this stunning four-bedroom detached property, where modern design meets practical living. Perfect for families and professionals, this stylish home is located in a sought-after area with excellent local amenities.

Nearby, you'll find top-rated schools, shopping centres, and recreational facilities, ensuring convenience and comfort for your daily needs. With easy access to major transport links, commuting to nearby cities and towns is hassle-free.

The property features a sleek, contemporary exterior with high-quality finishes that enhance its curb appeal. A well-maintained front garden and private driveway provide ample parking, while the spacious rear garden offers a serene outdoor space for relaxation and entertaining. The patio area is ideal for al fresco dining and family gatherings.

Inside, the home is designed with elegance and sophistication, offering a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The thoughtful layout maximizes both space and functionality, creating an ideal living environment for modern life. This home truly embodies contemporary living at its finest.

Take a look around...

Be sure not to miss these other recent popular pieces...