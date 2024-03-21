Flawless and stylish 2 bed Ribble Valley mews home in charming rural village on the market for bargain price

This is the perfect home for someone looking for a property which is stylish, hassle-free, and ready to move into immediately.

By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Mar 2024, 15:29 GMT

On the market for £209,995 with Athertons, this flawless two-bed Whalley mews home is all about spacious design, modern finishes in each room, and a contemporary atmosphere typical of a quality home. Take a look around...

