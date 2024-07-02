From the delectable interior design choices and the modern fitted kitchen, to the pool (complete with hot tub) and the huge bedrooms, this Preston property is a dream inside and out, where you’ll fine a massive private garden with patio and lawns. It’s on the market (but sold subject to contract) for £1.25m with Reeds Rains.
Take a look around...
