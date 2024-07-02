Fantasy millionaire 5 bed modern Fulwood hillside mansion with swimming pool, hot tub & huge garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 10:21 BST

This home has it all.

From the delectable interior design choices and the modern fitted kitchen, to the pool (complete with hot tub) and the huge bedrooms, this Preston property is a dream inside and out, where you’ll fine a massive private garden with patio and lawns. It’s on the market (but sold subject to contract) for £1.25m with Reeds Rains.

Take a look around...

