On the market for offers in excess of £325,000 with Entwistle Green, (but sold subject to contract), this gorgeous Ingol family bungalow is for sale chain free and features well-maintained gardens to the front, a detached garage, an open plan dining room, a family lounge, a modern fitted kitchen, a pantry, an office, large bedrooms, and a beautiful rear garden with patio, lawn, and mature shrubs.
As the estate agents say: “WOW WOW WOW! This property has it all.”
Take a look around...
