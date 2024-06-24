Chain free 3 bed Ingol bungalow with classic countryside design and massive garden on the market

What a stunning home...

On the market for offers in excess of £325,000 with Entwistle Green, (but sold subject to contract), this gorgeous Ingol family bungalow is for sale chain free and features well-maintained gardens to the front, a detached garage, an open plan dining room, a family lounge, a modern fitted kitchen, a pantry, an office, large bedrooms, and a beautiful rear garden with patio, lawn, and mature shrubs.

As the estate agents say: “WOW WOW WOW! This property has it all.”

Take a look around...

