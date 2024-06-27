Vast 7 bed cul de sac Kirkham family home with open plan design for sale and ready to move into

By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 12:47 BST

This cul de sac home is a sight to behold.

On the market for £350,000 (but currently under offer) with Unique Estate Agency, this huge seven-bed Kirkham property is about as spacious a family home as you could imagine, featuring an extension, oodles of space, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a private rear garden.

As the estate agents say: “The property has been extended to accommodate a growing family and with the additional space downstairs, this house is well worth viewing! [It’s been] recently decorated throughout and versatile living accommodation.”

Get a personalised LEP round-up, plus breaking news, when you sign up for our free daily emails.

Take a look around...

Still fancy touring a few more local homes? We’ve got you covered...

Imposing detached 5 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior design and garden annexe for sale

I've never seen more fabulous country views than those at this majestic Longridge barn conversion for sale

I love how peaceful yet connected this stunning 3 bed detached Preston bungalow with landscaped garden is

I was wonderfully surprised by this detached 4 bed Garstang family home on the banks of the canal

Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

1. Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)Photo: Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

2. Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)Photo: Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

3. Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)Photo: Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

4. Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)Photo: Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:KirkhamAshtonfirst personPropertyChorleyPrestonMoney