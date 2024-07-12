On the market for £275,000 with Jones Cameron Estate Agents, this idyllic 4-bed, 3-storey semi-detached Ashton-on-Ribble home is not only located in a sought-after area of Preston, but has been beautifully maintained and features two living rooms, a downstairs WC, a utility room, a modern fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a converted attic room with en suite, and a lovely self-contained garden.
