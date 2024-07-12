Eye-catching 4-bed, 3-storey Ashton family home with stylish design and charming garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:57 BST

As the estate agents say: “This charming house combines character, convenience, and modern living.”

On the market for £275,000 with Jones Cameron Estate Agents, this idyllic 4-bed, 3-storey semi-detached Ashton-on-Ribble home is not only located in a sought-after area of Preston, but has been beautifully maintained and features two living rooms, a downstairs WC, a utility room, a modern fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a converted attic room with en suite, and a lovely self-contained garden.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Take a look around...

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Still not quite found that perfect home? Check out these other homes on the market...

Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale

I've never seen an interior like it... Modern 3 bed Ashton home with unique design & huge garden for sale

I agree, this home has it all... supreme 5 bed detached Ribble Valley mansion with breathtaking views for sale

Anyone fancy buying this place for me? Historic ancient farmhouse with 65 acre garden up for sale

Unique 3 bed detached Hoghton countryside family home with spacious design and huge garden for sale

1. The Crescent (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

The Crescent (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

2. The Crescent (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

The Crescent (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

3. The Crescent (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

The Crescent (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

4. The Crescent (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

The Crescent (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NewslettersPrestonHome OfficeLeylandRibble ValleyPropertyMoney
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice