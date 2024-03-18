From the delectable interior design choices and the modern fitted kitchen, to the pool (complete with hot tub) and the huge bedrooms, this Preston property is a dream inside and out, where you’ll fine a massive private garden with patio and lawns. It’s on the market for £1.25m with Reeds Rains, take a look around.
Get a personalised round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up to the LEP’s free daily emails.
For those still searching for their dream home, check out these other local properties up for sale…
Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale
Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with uber modern interior design and garden annexe for sale
Sublime 3 bed detached Leyland classic house with modern fitted kitchen and large private garden on the market
Huge 3 bed Ribble Valley barn conversion with open plan design, fitted kitchen & landscaped garden up for sale