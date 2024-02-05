News you can trust since 1886
Dream 4 bed Lancashire countryside cottage with classic interior and huge sprawling garden on the market

This home is like something straight out of a fairytale.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 15:07 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £850,000 with Proctors, this magical Pleasington cottage dates back to the 18th century and boasts three reception rooms, a large sun room, an open plan kitchen, a utility room and pantry, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite, and a glorious sprawling garden. Take a look around...

Links Lane, Pleasington (Credit: Proctors)

