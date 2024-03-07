Dream 4 bed Fulwood family house with ultra modern interior & peaceful landscaped garden on the market

As the estate agents say, this is ‘a family home that is certain to tick all of those important boxes’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:04 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 13:30 GMT

On the market for £349,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this lovely four-bed semi-detached Fulwood property is the epitome of family living, featuring a large lounge with bay window, a fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, a dining area and utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, a garage, and a rear lawned garden with patio. Take a look around...

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

