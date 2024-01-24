News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Perfect for growing family: modern 4 bed detached Penwortham home with space, style, and large garden for sale

This home is described as being 'perfect for a growing family'.

By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £290,000 with Michael Bailey, this spacious detached four-bed Penwortham home is a perfect blend of classic style and space with modern touches, boasting a large family lounge, a fitted kitchen, and a driveway with space for multiple cars, as well as an en suite and dressing area off the main bedroom, a good-sized garden, and a garage. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Uber modern 3 bed Ashton family home with unique interior design and huge rear garden up for sale

Luxury 5 bed detached Hutton mansion with supreme interior design and magnificent garden up for sale

Stunning 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale

1. Farfield (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

2. Farfield (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

3. Farfield (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

4. Farfield (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoney