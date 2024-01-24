Perfect for growing family: modern 4 bed detached Penwortham home with space, style, and large garden for sale
This home is described as being 'perfect for a growing family'.
On the market for offers in excess of £290,000 with Michael Bailey, this spacious detached four-bed Penwortham home is a perfect blend of classic style and space with modern touches, boasting a large family lounge, a fitted kitchen, and a driveway with space for multiple cars, as well as an en suite and dressing area off the main bedroom, a good-sized garden, and a garage. Take a look around...
