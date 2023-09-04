Divine intervention: unique 5 bed central Preston apartment in former church up for sale for bargain price
Words can’t quite do this place justice...
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Redrose, this is a truly one-of-a-kind home offering the chance to live in a former church.
Also be sure not to miss these other homes on the market locally…
Perfect for first time buyers: renovated 2 bed Penwortham cottage with stunning garden for sale for bargain price
Mind-boggling 5 bed Lancashire mansion with huge garden, stunning views, and modern interior up for sale
Traditional 2 bed, 3 storey Preston cottage with log burner, roof garden, and rear courtyard up for sale with no chain
1 / 5