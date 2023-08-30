News you can trust since 1886
Detached 4 bed Leyland family home with new kitchen, conservatory, and private garden up for sale

This secluded but spacious family home is the ideal property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST

On the market for £340,000 with Brian Pilkington Estate Agent, this grand 4 bed Leyland home has been wonderfully maintained by the current owners, featuring a new orangery built in 2019, a new fitted kitchen built in the same year, and new bathrooms installed in 2020. Take a look around...

Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

1. Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington) Photo: Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

2. Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington) Photo: Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

3. Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington) Photo: Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

4. Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington) Photo: Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

