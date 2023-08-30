Detached 4 bed Leyland family home with new kitchen, conservatory, and private garden up for sale
On the market for £340,000 with Brian Pilkington Estate Agent, this grand 4 bed Leyland home has been wonderfully maintained by the current owners, featuring a new orangery built in 2019, a new fitted kitchen built in the same year, and new bathrooms installed in 2020. Take a look around...
