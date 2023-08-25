Magical rural Chorley stone cottage with log burner, hardwood flooring, and garden courtyard up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of 3325,000 with The Purple Property Shop, this three-bed terraced home in Withnell Fold boasts far more than meets the eye, featuring a log burner, hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light, a charming kitchen with Belfast sink, spacious bedrooms, and a rear garden with paved courtyard. Take a look around...
