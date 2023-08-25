News you can trust since 1886
Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)
Magical rural Chorley stone cottage with log burner, hardwood flooring, and garden courtyard up for sale

This stunning, semi-rural stone cottage is the epitome of character and charm with a modern twist.
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of 3325,000 with The Purple Property Shop, this three-bed terraced home in Withnell Fold boasts far more than meets the eye, featuring a log burner, hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light, a charming kitchen with Belfast sink, spacious bedrooms, and a rear garden with paved courtyard. Take a look around...

