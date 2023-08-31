Detached 3 bed Fylde family home in Wesham with south facing garden on the market for bargain price
On the market for offers in excess of £250,000 with Mi Home Estate Agents, this large 3 bed Wesham home features a welcoming entrance hallway, a large family lounge, an L-shaped kitchen with dining area, a main bedroom with en suite, and a large south-facing rear garden with patio. Take a look around...
