Detached 3 bed Fylde family home in Wesham with south facing garden on the market for bargain price

This well-presented and spacious detached family home even features its own detached garage.
By Jack Marshall
Published 31st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £250,000 with Mi Home Estate Agents, this large 3 bed Wesham home features a welcoming entrance hallway, a large family lounge, an L-shaped kitchen with dining area, a main bedroom with en suite, and a large south-facing rear garden with patio. Take a look around...

Sanderling Way, Wesham, PR4 3FL (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents)

