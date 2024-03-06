Deluxe 5 bed detached Hutton mansion with supreme interior design and glorious garden on the market

This large luxurious family home is not only situated on an exclusive development, but is stylish to boot.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:19 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 10:03 GMT

On the market for £725,000 with Moving Works, this spectacular five-bed detached Hutton home is all about space, style, and modernity, featuring large open-plan spaces, vaulted ceilings, a stunning fitted kitchen, a charming sun room overlooking the gardens, huge bedrooms, and a wonderful patio and garden area. Take a look around...

