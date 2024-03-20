On the market for offers in excess of £249,995 with Ben Rose, this charming three-bed semi-detached Clayton le Woods stone built cottage is all about merging classic history with modern style, featuring a spacious front lounge with log burner and beamed ceilings, a kitchen/diner with Belfast sink and dining area, a conservatory, large bedrooms and family suite, and a garden with new fencing. Take a look around...
