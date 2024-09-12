This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £290,000 with Purplebricks, this modern property boasts excellent local amenities, public transport links, and nearby motorway access. It's also just a short drive to Garstang, with easy links to Preston, Poulton, and Blackpool, making it ideal for commuters.

Immaculately maintained and key-turn ready, this home will impress upon viewing. The ground floor features an inviting entrance hall leading to a bright lounge, spacious kitchen/diner, and convenient ground floor W.C. Upstairs, the main bedroom includes an en-suite, while two further well-proportioned bedrooms share a modern family bathroom.

Externally, the property offers a private and enclosed rear garden with a decked seating area, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The integral garage and off-road parking for two cars add further convenience.

With UPVC double glazing, gas central heating, and no onward chain, this home is ready to move into. Don't miss the chance to make this exceptional property your own!

