Charming and traditional 4-bed Ashton-on-Ribble family home with gorgeous garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:19 GMT

This home is as spacious as it is grand.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £375,000 with Purplebricks, this charming traditional semi-detached family home is a perfect blend of classic character and modern comfort.

Situated in a sought-after residential area in Ashton-on-Ribble, this well-presented property is ideal for families, offering easy access to well-regarded schools, parks, shops, and dining options. Convenient transport links make commuting to nearby towns and cities a breeze.

With its classic curb appeal, the home features traditional architecture, a beautifully maintained front garden, and a private driveway offering ample parking. At the rear, a generously sized garden provides a safe, enjoyable outdoor space for children to play. The patio area is perfect for family gatherings, summer barbecues, or simply relaxing outdoors.

Inside, the home boasts spacious, well-lit rooms that retain their timeless charm while incorporating modern amenities for comfortable living. The thoughtful layout is designed with family life in mind, offering plenty of space for both relaxation and entertaining.

This inviting home presents an ideal opportunity for families seeking a blend of tradition and modernity in a highly desirable location. Take a look around...

