Charming 2 bed Leyland cottage with classic interior design, chimney, and garden for sale for bargain price
On the market for £165,000 with Reeds Rains, this charming two-bed Leyland cottage is all about its character features such as the wooden beams and the central chimney. Also boasting large bedrooms and a lovely rear garden, it has it all, including an attractive price tag. Take a look around…
