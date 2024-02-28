On the market for offers in excess of £325,000 with Vanessa Daley Estates, this classic four-bed semi-detached Fulwood home is extensive, spacious, and eye-catching, featuring two bathrooms, a garage and driveway, a south-west facing garden, a massive family living room with log burner, a modern fitted kitchen, and direct access to the local park from the garden. Take a look around...
