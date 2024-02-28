News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Characterful 4 bed Fulwood house with huge interior and access to local park from private garden for sale

This home has an abundance of character.

By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:07 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £325,000 with Vanessa Daley Estates, this classic four-bed semi-detached Fulwood home is extensive, spacious, and eye-catching, featuring two bathrooms, a garage and driveway, a south-west facing garden, a massive family living room with log burner, a modern fitted kitchen, and direct access to the local park from the garden. Take a look around...

Still on the hunt for that perfect home? Check out these other recent homes on the market locally...

Stunning 4 bed million pound Ribble Valley mansion with brand new detached man cave on the market

Tranquil detached 4 bed Kirkham mansion with modern design, landscaped gardens & pizza oven for sale

Deluxe 4 bed Whittle le Woods home on exclusive development with modern design & huge garden on the market

Ultra modern chalet style 4 bed Clayton le Woods family home with open plan design & large garden up for sale

1. South Drive (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Ltd)

Photo Sales

2. South Drive (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Ltd)

Photo Sales

3. South Drive (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Ltd)

Photo Sales

4. South Drive (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Ltd)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyFulwoodMoney