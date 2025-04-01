Blackpool areas ranked by how fast homes sell, including Bispham, Fleetwood, and Lytham

Latest data shows house sale transactions are taking an average of 123.63 days to complete across Blackpool over the last year.

Some of the quickest areas to sell a property at the moment include Blackpool (FY2), Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5) and Blackpool (FY3), with professional house buying firm Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool revealing that it takes an average of 17.66 weeks to sell a property across the town.

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 505 property sales across the region between March 2023 and March 2024. The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

“Whilst we’re starting to see some noticeable improvements into 2024, the continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers' ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing,” said Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers. “Combined with the recognised ‘snail pace’ nature of the conveyancing process, it’s likely that these trends are likely to remain for some time.”

Check out the full list below to see which areas of Blackpool have the fastest-selling property markets...

1. FY2 (Bispham, North Shore, Moor Park), 112 days to sell, 50 properties

2. FY5 (Anchorsholme, Little Bispham, Skippool, Thornton-Cleveleys), 112 days to sell, 97 properties

3. FY3 (Grange Park, Layton, Marton, Staining, Stanley Park), 113 days to sell, 66 properties

4. FY4 (Marton, Peel, South Shore, Squires Gate, Starr Gate), 115 days to sell, 54 properties

