Beautifully renovated 3 bed semi-detached house for sale in Preston's Ingol area with large garden

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a fully renovated home.

It’s a three bedroomed semi-detached house in Ingol, within easy reach of local amenities.

The property has been done to a great standard where it is now perfect for its new owners to appreciate and get full use out of.

It has an impressively sized rear garden, well proportioned bedrooms, a driveway and detached garage.

Hillcrest Avenue, Ingol

Hillcrest Avenue, Ingol

Hillcrest Avenue, Ingol

Hillcrest Avenue, Ingol

Hillcrest Avenue, Ingol

Hillcrest Avenue, Ingol

Hillcrest Avenue, Ingol

Hillcrest Avenue, Ingol

News you can trust since 1886
