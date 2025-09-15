Situated in a sought-after location of Baxenden, Accrington, this exceptional four-bedroom detached home offers the perfect blend of elegant design, modern living, and breathtaking surroundings.
Elevated to make the most of its enviable views, the property enjoys uninterrupted vistas over rolling countryside, creating a truly tranquil and private setting.
Inside, the home boasts generously sized rooms and high-quality finishes throughout.
Floor to ceiling windows capture the surroundings including landscaped gardens and patio area.
There’s a truly stunning master suite and parking for multiple cars.
It’s on the market for £500,000 with W&J Properties, Prescot
