Breathtaking views for stand-out detached property for sale in Accrington with 4 beds and elegant design

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This incredible home has some of the best views you could wish for.

Situated in a sought-after location of Baxenden, Accrington, this exceptional four-bedroom detached home offers the perfect blend of elegant design, modern living, and breathtaking surroundings.

Elevated to make the most of its enviable views, the property enjoys uninterrupted vistas over rolling countryside, creating a truly tranquil and private setting.

Inside, the home boasts generously sized rooms and high-quality finishes throughout.

Floor to ceiling windows capture the surroundings including landscaped gardens and patio area.

There’s a truly stunning master suite and parking for multiple cars.

It’s on the market for £500,000 with W&J Properties, Prescot

Related topics:AccringtonPropertyBedsGardensLancashire
