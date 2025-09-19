It’s on Garstang Road in Bowgreave, Preston.
It has three spacious reception rooms which offer flexibility, complemented by a bright open-plan kitchen and conservatory—perfect for entertaining.
A dedicated study provides ideal work-from-home space.
Upstairs, a luxurious five-piece bathroom serves four generous bedrooms.
Outside, the private rear garden invites relaxation, while a large driveway offers ample parking alongside a detached garage for additional storage.
With timeless features, spacious interiors, and a prime location, this home presents a rare opportunity for families seeking comfort, style, and practicality in equal measure.
It’s on the market for £525,000 with Reeds Rains, Garstang