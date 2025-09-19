Period character property with open views for superb family-friendly 4 bed for sale in Bowgreave, Preston

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 19th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Nestled in a sought-after family-friendly neighbourhood, this charming four-bedroom detached home blends period character with modern living.

It’s on Garstang Road in Bowgreave, Preston.

It has three spacious reception rooms which offer flexibility, complemented by a bright open-plan kitchen and conservatory—perfect for entertaining.

A dedicated study provides ideal work-from-home space.

Upstairs, a luxurious five-piece bathroom serves four generous bedrooms.

Outside, the private rear garden invites relaxation, while a large driveway offers ample parking alongside a detached garage for additional storage.

With timeless features, spacious interiors, and a prime location, this home presents a rare opportunity for families seeking comfort, style, and practicality in equal measure.

It’s on the market for £525,000 with Reeds Rains, Garstang

Garstang Road, Bowgreave

1. Reeds Rains, Garstang

Garstang Road, Bowgreave | Reeds Rains, Garstang

Photo Sales
Garstang Road, Bowgreave

2. Reeds Rains, Garstang

Garstang Road, Bowgreave | Reeds Rains, Garstang

Photo Sales
Garstang Road, Bowgreave

3. Reeds Rains, Garstang

Garstang Road, Bowgreave | Reeds Rains, Garstang

Photo Sales
Garstang Road, Bowgreave

4. Reeds Rains, Garstang

Garstang Road, Bowgreave | Reeds Rains, Garstang

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ParkingSpaceGarstangReeds Rains
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice