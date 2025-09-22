Imposing and characterful 6 bed Victorian semi-detached for sale on Garstang Road in Preston's Fulwood area

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This home has the wow factor.

It’s an imposing and characterful Victorian semi-detached residence, set on a highly sought-after and exceptionally generous plot along Garstang Road, Fulwood.

Showcasing timeless character and a wealth of original features, this spectacular home offers flexible living accommodation, a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary styling, and extensive outdoor space – making it ideal for a growing family.

Step inside through these photos and take a tour...

Garstang Road, Preston

