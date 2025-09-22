It’s an imposing and characterful Victorian semi-detached residence, set on a highly sought-after and exceptionally generous plot along Garstang Road, Fulwood.
Showcasing timeless character and a wealth of original features, this spectacular home offers flexible living accommodation, a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary styling, and extensive outdoor space – making it ideal for a growing family.
Step inside through these photos and take a tour...
