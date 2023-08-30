News you can trust since 1886
Bargain renovated 3 bed, 3 storey end of terrace Preston family home with fitted kitchen and no chain up for sale

Three storeys of home for an extremely appealing price.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:27 BST

On the market for just £160,000 with Entwistle Green, this charming 3 bed end-of-terrace cottage in Preston has not only been recently refurbished to a stunning standard, but represents a wonderful opportunity for any first-time buyers. Take a look around...

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Cave Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

