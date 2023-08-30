Bargain renovated 3 bed, 3 storey end of terrace Preston family home with fitted kitchen and no chain up for sale
On the market for just £160,000 with Entwistle Green, this charming 3 bed end-of-terrace cottage in Preston has not only been recently refurbished to a stunning standard, but represents a wonderful opportunity for any first-time buyers. Take a look around...
Also up for sale locally…
Magical rural Chorley stone cottage with log burner, hardwood flooring, and garden courtyard up for sale
Ultra clean cut 4 bed Ribble Valley super home with flawless design, gym, and massive garden up for sale
Complete package of a 4 bed 3 storey Preston family home with modern design and private garden on the market
Historic 5 bed 1800s Chorley mansion with original features, modern interior, and huge garden up for sale