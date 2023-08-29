Bargain 3 bed Higher Walton family home with fitted kitchen perfect for first time buyers up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £159,950 with Ben Rose, this charming chocolate box 3 bed Higher Walton home is the perfect starter home, with spacious and modern interior, a kitchen with dining area, generously sized bedrooms, and a sizeable rear garden with lawn, decking, and patio area. Take a look around...
