Astonishing bargain 3-bed Broughton family home with serious kerb-appeal & interior design hits the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 17:57 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 09:17 BST

On the market for £280,000 with Purplebricks, this home is a classic.

This stunning modern semi-detached property is located in Broughton and blends contemporary style with practical family living flawlessly to great effect. This place is beautifully presented and is ideal for those seeking a spacious and well-connected property in a desirable location.

Situated in the heart of Broughton, this property benefits from excellent access to local amenities, including well-regarded schools, parks, and shopping facilities. The area is renowned for its easy transport links, with nearby access to the M6 and M55 motorways, making it perfect for commuters heading to Preston, Lancaster, or further afield.

The interior design is lovely, with the home embodying a clean-cut and simple but effective and extremely effective interior design, combining minimalism to exploit space and 21st century modernity to offer everything once could want from a home in 2024.

The property offers modern curb appeal with a sleek, well-maintained exterior: a private driveway provides off-road parking for multiple vehicles, and a landscaped rear garden offers a great space for outdoor entertaining, family gatherings, or simply unwinding. The garden also features a patio area, ideal for al fresco dining during the warmer months.

1. Norshaw Crescent (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Norshaw Crescent (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Norshaw Crescent (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Norshaw Crescent (Credit: Purplebricks)

