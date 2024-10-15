This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £280,000 with Purplebricks, this home is a classic.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
This stunning modern semi-detached property is located in Broughton and blends contemporary style with practical family living flawlessly to great effect. This place is beautifully presented and is ideal for those seeking a spacious and well-connected property in a desirable location.
Situated in the heart of Broughton, this property benefits from excellent access to local amenities, including well-regarded schools, parks, and shopping facilities. The area is renowned for its easy transport links, with nearby access to the M6 and M55 motorways, making it perfect for commuters heading to Preston, Lancaster, or further afield.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The interior design is lovely, with the home embodying a clean-cut and simple but effective and extremely effective interior design, combining minimalism to exploit space and 21st century modernity to offer everything once could want from a home in 2024.
The property offers modern curb appeal with a sleek, well-maintained exterior: a private driveway provides off-road parking for multiple vehicles, and a landscaped rear garden offers a great space for outdoor entertaining, family gatherings, or simply unwinding. The garden also features a patio area, ideal for al fresco dining during the warmer months.
Take a look around...
Still in the market for that perfect property? Let us help you! Here are a few other homes we’ve featured recently...
Luxury Leyland new build mansion with home office, cinema, games room, and lush garden on the market
Charming bargain 3-bed terraced Ashton-on-Ribble home ideal for families & first-time buyers for sale
I'm in love with this bespoke million-pound country mansion with underfloor heating & two apartments
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.