Zero-waste store opens in Blackpool

When Jenna Robinson noticed more locals asking about her eco-friendly lifestyle she knew it was the right time to launch her store.

She opened Norbreck’s first zero-waste shop called un-do in October, as she wanted to make green living accessible in the community.

Jenna, of Salcombe Avenue, Bispham, said: “People really want to make more conscious choices, so you have to make it more convenient. It’s really hard when it’s not on your doorstep, especially if you’re not sure where to start.”

The 32-year-old ex-dance school owner became vegan six years ago, and gradually sought to reduce her carbon footprint. Since COP26 she’s found more people share her mindset.

Products at the shop on Norbreck Road range from fresh fruit and vegetables, to sustainable cosmetics and a range of refillable detergents.

Makeup comes in a bamboo pouch, and the refills are sent back to the manufacturer to be recycled.

The goal is for customers to bring their own containers and reuse them as much as they can.

She added: “Even people who hadn’t thought about this kind of lifestyle are starting to think about how they can do their bit for the planet.

“I want to help them to make those little changes, because it all makes a difference.”

“I don’t expect anyone to completely switch to this lifestyle but it’s helping people to make a more conscious effort to reduce waste.”

People often assume ethical living is much more expensive, but Jenna hopes to challenge that.

Her products are all price-matched to supermarkets, so you won’t be paying over the odds.

“I’ve had loads of comments from people who are shocked by how cheap the refillable products are,” she added. “They are all paraffin free, cruelty free, and with all of these extra benefits you’d expect to cost more.”

Rice, pasta and cereal are all in dispensers where you can fill up your own container with what you need.

Jenna, who previously ran Studio15, on Red Marsh Industrial Estate in Thornton, said: “This is how they used to do it, with half the shop full of loose fruit and veg.

“The difference is that we can do it much more hygienically than in the old days.

“You get as much as you want so you’re not letting food go to waste.”

Supermarkets are a big part of modern living, but small swaps can go a long way.