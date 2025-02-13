Take me back! 31 hilarious old school retro pics of classic nights out at Preston Yates's back in the day

By Jack Marshall, Jack Marshall
Published 13th Feb 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 17:14 BST

Yates’s was quite the popular watering hole back in the day.

And so, in honour of the venue, we’ve put together a collection of our best archive pictures of merrymakers at Yates’s down the decades.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Still fancy a bot more nostalgia or a few other trips down memory lane? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...

Bouncers on duty outside Yates's Wine Lodge in 1995

1. Preston Yates's

Bouncers on duty outside Yates's Wine Lodge in 1995

Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton

2. Preston's Yates's

Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton

Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this?

3. Preston's Yates's

Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this?

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston

4. Preston's Yates's

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston

