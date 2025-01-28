I asked what Preston's roughest and dodgiest old school pubs were... here's what readers said

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 14:17 BST

It was once said that you could visit a different Preston pub on every single day of the year.

And, while that may no longer quite be the case owing to the closure of many of the city’s finest drinking establishments over the past few decades, Preston is still a place with its fair share of top-tier boozers.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Full of fabulous old school haunts with traditional character as well as newer trendy bars and bouncing clubs, Preston’s nightlife scene is still lively to this day... but many will say that it’s nothing like it used to be.

Some establishments earned pretty notable reputations for being somewhat ‘rough’ back in the day, and so when we asked readers to nominate the standout spots which really stick in the mind as being particularly dodgy, you told us in your hundreds.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Now, of course, we are not suggesting that any places which are still operating are still like that today, but these are some of the pubs which were mentioned most frequently, meaning that they’ve made the list.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Casting his mind back, George Eastham said: “I can go back to the early 50s - The White Lion down Syke Hill. The Rag and Bone men would frequent it, guaranteed to be two or three fights every night.”

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss...

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

I ranked every Aldi supermarket in Lancashire from best to worst based on your Google reviews

33 adorable pics of Preston reception classes in the 2000s, from Penwortham & Cottam to Longton & St Joseph's£4

The Bears Paw

1. Preston's roughest pubs

The Bears Paw Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Beat Street

2. Preston's roughest pubs

Beat Street Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Hogarths, Church Street

3. Roughest pubs through the decades

Hogarths, Church Street | National World

Photo Sales
Belle Vue

4. Preston's roughest pubs

Belle Vue Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashireBarsPubsMindCultureSportReviewsRestaurantsFood hygiene ratingsMcDonald'sChorleyTripAdvisorChristmasGoogle
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice