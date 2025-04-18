I'd go every week! 24 retro pics of old school Preston fish & chip shops to celebrate Good Friday

By Jack Marshall, Jack Marshall
Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST

Who doesn’t love a chippy?

Home to some of the best chippies around, Preston can lay claim to having some outstanding local eateries from which the city’s hungry folk an source a good old fashioned chippy tea.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

But, delving into the past somewhat, what about the ‘90s ad ‘00s chippies from our childhoods? See if you remember a few of these… plus some are still going strong.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

And, as reader Angela Brand commented on one of our fish and chips-based stories: “Had fish and chips last night!” After all, you can’t beat a chippy!

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Spot any familiar faces or sights?

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Also, be sure not to miss:

I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale

I went to the grand opening of Lancashire's newest Wendy's to try square burgers in the sun

Blackpool areas ranked by how fast homes sell, including Bispham, Fleetwood, and Lytham

I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale

I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale

Lancashire piemaker named as one of UK’s best in LoveFood’s list of Britain’s tastiest pies

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

It's the Happy Haddock again on Plungington Road, Preston, this time pictured in 1998 with Jonathan Noblett, manager with, from left, Marylin Peat, Marie Barnes and Ann Collins

1. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

It's the Happy Haddock again on Plungington Road, Preston, this time pictured in 1998 with Jonathan Noblett, manager with, from left, Marylin Peat, Marie Barnes and Ann Collins Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement

2. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fish and chip shop owner Paul Oldroyd, from Penwortham, Preston, who received a bogus letter from a company calling itself The Hotel and Restaurant Academy. Luckily he didn't fall for the scam, instead putting his efforts into providing locals with their favourite grub from his shop Ollie's Chippy

3. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

Fish and chip shop owner Paul Oldroyd, from Penwortham, Preston, who received a bogus letter from a company calling itself The Hotel and Restaurant Academy. Luckily he didn't fall for the scam, instead putting his efforts into providing locals with their favourite grub from his shop Ollie's Chippy Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Chip Shop owner Jon Noblett outside of his fish and chip restaurant on Ripon Street, Plungington

4. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

Chip Shop owner Jon Noblett outside of his fish and chip restaurant on Ripon Street, Plungington Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashireNostalgiafirst personFood
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice