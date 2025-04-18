Home to some of the best chippies around, Preston can lay claim to having some outstanding local eateries from which the city’s hungry folk an source a good old fashioned chippy tea.

But, delving into the past somewhat, what about the ‘90s ad ‘00s chippies from our childhoods? See if you remember a few of these… plus some are still going strong.

And, as reader Angela Brand commented on one of our fish and chips-based stories: “Had fish and chips last night!” After all, you can’t beat a chippy!

Spot any familiar faces or sights?

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies It's the Happy Haddock again on Plungington Road, Preston, this time pictured in 1998 with Jonathan Noblett, manager with, from left, Marylin Peat, Marie Barnes and Ann Collins Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

2 . 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

3 . 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies Fish and chip shop owner Paul Oldroyd, from Penwortham, Preston, who received a bogus letter from a company calling itself The Hotel and Restaurant Academy. Luckily he didn't fall for the scam, instead putting his efforts into providing locals with their favourite grub from his shop Ollie's Chippy Photo: RETRO Photo Sales