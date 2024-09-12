The decade saw the continued growth of the local economy, with the textile industry still playing a crucial role, though beginning to face challenges from global competition. The town’s skyline was evolving, with modern architecture gradually blending with its historic buildings, marking a shift towards urban development.

Preston’s bustling market, a staple of the community, continued to be a central hub where locals gathered for fresh produce and goods. The streets were alive with the sounds of daily life, and the emergence of new shopping centres and businesses began shaping the town’s commercial landscape.

Parks like Moor Park and Avenham Park provided locals with green spaces to relax, while the River Ribble remained a key focal point for outdoor activities.

Culturally, the early 1970s in Preston saw a rise in local music and entertainment, with youth embracing the new styles and sounds of the decade. Preston North End football club, meanwhile, remained a source of local pride, continuing to draw crowds to Deepdale.

1 . Retro Pupils at Brownedge Secondary School in Preston attend a prizegiving Day October 1972 National World Photo Sales

2 . Preston-born Mr Joseph Wall, 74, and his wife, Rose, aged 68, of Mayor Avenue, Blackpool, are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary with memories of Preston Guild 50 years ago - and their address helps them to recall those distant events more clearly. For Mrs Wall worked at Brookhouse Mill, Old Lancaster Lane, Preston, which was owned by the 1922 Guild Mayor Ald. H. Astley Bell National World Photo Sales

3 . Soccer's bad boys might well benefit from a visit to the side streets of Preston to see how the game should be played. During August eight teams have been fighting it out in an inter-street football contest. Pictured - the toss-up before the start of the match between Bootle Street 'A' and Brand Road National World Photo Sales