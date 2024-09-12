The decade saw the continued growth of the local economy, with the textile industry still playing a crucial role, though beginning to face challenges from global competition. The town’s skyline was evolving, with modern architecture gradually blending with its historic buildings, marking a shift towards urban development.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Preston’s bustling market, a staple of the community, continued to be a central hub where locals gathered for fresh produce and goods. The streets were alive with the sounds of daily life, and the emergence of new shopping centres and businesses began shaping the town’s commercial landscape.
Parks like Moor Park and Avenham Park provided locals with green spaces to relax, while the River Ribble remained a key focal point for outdoor activities.
Culturally, the early 1970s in Preston saw a rise in local music and entertainment, with youth embracing the new styles and sounds of the decade. Preston North End football club, meanwhile, remained a source of local pride, continuing to draw crowds to Deepdale.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
These pictures will have you saying ‘I can’t believe it, so explore the vibrant and dynamic spirit of this era with our retro picture collection of archive images from Preston in the early 1970s!
67 hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain
37 celebrities seen at Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park including Ricky Hatton, David Moyes & Sam Allardyce
God I miss the 1980s... 51 awesome images to take you back to 1983 Preston, from schools to Fishergate
I think they were simpler times... 37 ancient pictures of Preston life, sights, and people back in the 1960s
18 astonishing old school archive pictures of 1970s Preston, from football and school to glamorous parties
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.