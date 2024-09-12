I can't believe it! 26 amazing throwback archive pics of early 1970s Preston, from schools to parks

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 12:58 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 12:59 BST

In the early 1970s, Preston was a town embracing change while maintaining its rich industrial heritage.

The decade saw the continued growth of the local economy, with the textile industry still playing a crucial role, though beginning to face challenges from global competition. The town’s skyline was evolving, with modern architecture gradually blending with its historic buildings, marking a shift towards urban development.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Preston’s bustling market, a staple of the community, continued to be a central hub where locals gathered for fresh produce and goods. The streets were alive with the sounds of daily life, and the emergence of new shopping centres and businesses began shaping the town’s commercial landscape.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Parks like Moor Park and Avenham Park provided locals with green spaces to relax, while the River Ribble remained a key focal point for outdoor activities.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Culturally, the early 1970s in Preston saw a rise in local music and entertainment, with youth embracing the new styles and sounds of the decade. Preston North End football club, meanwhile, remained a source of local pride, continuing to draw crowds to Deepdale.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

These pictures will have you saying ‘I can’t believe it, so explore the vibrant and dynamic spirit of this era with our retro picture collection of archive images from Preston in the early 1970s!

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Be sure not to miss these other recent popular pieces...

67 hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain

37 celebrities seen at Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park including Ricky Hatton, David Moyes & Sam Allardyce

63 of your submitted pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston's Moor Park

Still fancy a bit more nostalgia?

God I miss the 1980s... 51 awesome images to take you back to 1983 Preston, from schools to Fishergate

I think they were simpler times... 37 ancient pictures of Preston life, sights, and people back in the 1960s

18 astonishing old school archive pictures of 1970s Preston, from football and school to glamorous parties

21 exclusive archive pictures to transport you back in time to Preston in the late 1950s

1. Retro Pupils at Brownedge Secondary School in Preston attend a prizegiving Day October 1972

National World

Photo Sales

2. Preston-born Mr Joseph Wall, 74, and his wife, Rose, aged 68, of Mayor Avenue, Blackpool, are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary with memories of Preston Guild 50 years ago - and their address helps them to recall those distant events more clearly. For Mrs Wall worked at Brookhouse Mill, Old Lancaster Lane, Preston, which was owned by the 1922 Guild Mayor Ald. H. Astley Bell

National World

Photo Sales

3. Soccer's bad boys might well benefit from a visit to the side streets of Preston to see how the game should be played. During August eight teams have been fighting it out in an inter-street football contest. Pictured - the toss-up before the start of the match between Bootle Street 'A' and Brand Road

National World

Photo Sales

4. These fresh air enthusiasts were taking part in the annual sponsored 10-mile walk around the town for the Preston and District Hospital Welfare Society.

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonCommunityNewslettersMusicPrideLancashirePreston North EndSchoolsBBC Radio 2River Ribble
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice