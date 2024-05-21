I reckon you could guarantee 3 fights: Preston's 27 roughest pubs down the years according to readers

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 10:27 BST

Preston is full of fabulous pubs and clubs, but there are some which have earned reputations for being somewhat ‘rough’.

We asked you which ones you remember as being the roughest and you told us in your hundreds. We are not suggesting they are still like that today but these are some which made the list, retrospectively.

Casting his mind back, George Eastham said: “I can go back to the early 50s - The White Lion down Syke Hill. The Rag and Bone men would frequent it, guaranteed to be two or three fights every night.”

Beat Street

Beat Street Photo: National World

Belle Vue

Belle Vue Photo: National World

Royal Garrison

Royal Garrison Photo: National World

Cattle Market

Cattle Market Photo: National World

