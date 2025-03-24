In celebration of International Gelato Day, I visited Creams Gelato in the centre of Blackpool to try some of their amazing gelato.

When I arrived, I was spoiled for choice with so many different ice cream and food options. Eventually, I decided on the Oreo Overload Sundae and it was amazing. It combined two of my favourite things: Oreos and ice cream.

It looked incredible when it arrived with loads of chocolate sauce, crushed Oreos, and vanilla ice cream, almost like a spire drizzled with chocolate sauce and crushed Oreo cookies.

Oreo Overload Sundae- Creams Blackpool. | National World

It was absolutely delicious. All of the components really worked together, and I loved the two scoops of Oreo ice cream you've got with that as well. Everything was very sweet, and the crushed Oreo cookies added a nice crunch that worked very well with the ice cream and sauce.

At Creams Gelato in Bank Hey Street, Blackpool you can enjoy sundaes, shakes, doughnuts, gelato and sorbet treats.

The Creams branch in Blackpool is a great way to make ordinary seaside ice cream just that little bit more special and it was the perfect place to celebrate International Gelato Day in true seaside style.

The Creams Gelato branch is at 1-3 Bank Hey St, Blackpool FY1 4RU. The Oreo Overload sundae came with two scoops of Oreo gelato, cream soft vanilla ice cream, crushed Oreo cookies, and milk chocolate sauce, costing £8.85.

So basically, it's just Oreos, Oreos, and more Oreos, which is perfect for me. That's right up my street and I can't wait to go there again.

What would your go-to ice cream be on International Gelato Day?

