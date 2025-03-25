I discovered the delicious Bob and Bert's Café in Blackpool in celebration of International Waffle Day.

In celebration of International Waffle Day, I headed down to Bob and Bert's Café in Blackpool, an increasingly popular spot for fans of all things sweet treats.

Perusing the menu, one thing immediately jumped out - there was only one way to do International Waffle Day with real style, and so I ordered the Berry Stack Waffles.

Berry Stack Waffles from Bob and Bert's in Blackpool | National World

The waffles featured two individual waffles topped with fresh berries, white chocolate sauce, and strawberries, all for £8.95.

It’s safe to say I really enjoyed it. The waffles themselves tasted great and had a lovely sugary crunch on the outside whilst also being nice, warm, and soft on the inside, which created a very delicious texture all-round.

Bob and Berts Blackpool | National World

As for the other components of the meal, the berries were quite nice, but I think they could have been a little bit fresher. Then again, it didn't ruin the dish for me by any means.

The white chocolate sauce, however, was very good - it was very sweet and worked very well with the rest of the dish, especially as it offered a different texture to the waffles and the fruit.

I can definitely recommend Bob and Bert's if you're looking to treat yourself this week in honour of International Waffle Day. I think it was a great way to celebrate what is sure to be a very popular celebration day indeed.

