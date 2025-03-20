One of the most popular cuisines in the UK today, fried chicken is an increasingly serious business, so I went down to a relatively new spot in Preston to try something new and highly-rated...

An Indian-Arabian fast food restaurant chain which has its headquarters in the glamorous and glitzy Dubai, Chicking was a new concept for me before I tried it - we’re all pretty familiar with KFC and your more run-of-the-mill independent friend chicken spots dotted up and down high streets, but this was something different.

With over 230 outlets in more than 30 countries around the world, Chicking is well on the way to establishing itself as a premier chicken brand despite having been founded just 25 years ago in 2000. But, as always, the proof is in the pudding.

In this case, the proof was - whisper it - that I think this fried chicken was miles better than anything the likes of KFC can churn out and the pudding was very much Chicking’s stunning food. Extra crispy, moist, and flavoursome, it was the complete package.

Immediately I was impressed by the crisp[y batter and the rugged coverage of the fried outer coating - it was almost a work of art, all nooks and crannies of my chicken strips covered, crisp, and crackling with flavour.

Having gone for the 6-piece strip meal option, I got down to brass tacks and dug into the chicken itself, which was moist, flavoursome, and extremely moreish. I was diving back in for bite after bite; this is some seriously impressive fried chicken for a very decent price too (it’s £5.49 for 6 good-sized strips).

One final thing to mention is the batter (yes, I know I’ve gone on about it loads already but stick with me). The flavour went above and beyond the usual fried chicken vibe - it had a lovely spice to it as if the batter had curry powder in it. I absolutely love it - Chicking, keep doing what you’re doing.

