In the UK, waffles have gained popularity in recent years as a delicious and versatile treat typically enjoyed as a breakfast or a dessert. Increasingly found in cafes and restaurants up and down the land, they have become a staple sweet brunch option.
Often served warm and topped with a variety of fillings such as fresh fruit, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, or syrup, waffles in the UK are akin to the European-style waffles popular in countries such as Belgium, but American-style versions - which are lighter and fluffier - are also prevalent.
Waffle stalls at markets and festivals have become a favourite, offering toppings ranging from classic maple syrup to indulgent choices like Nutella or ice cream - the ultimate indulgence for anyone with a bit of a sweet tooth.
With Lancashire boasting more than its fair share of cute cafes, fancy dessert parlours, and everything in between, we decided to ask readers where their favourite go-to spots for a slice of something sugary was - we’re talking cakes, ice crea, and (of course) waffles.
Here’s what you said...
