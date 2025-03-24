25 of Lancashire's best ice cream parlours to celebrate World Gelato Day 2025 with a treat in the sun

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:25 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:02 BST

Here’s the scoop - it’s World Gelato Day!

Despite our relatively underwhelming climate, ice cream in the UK is still revered as a beloved treat which is typically enjoyed year-round by people of all ages and on all occasions, from a choc ice enjoyed during a sweat-inducing heatwave to a scoop of vanilla alongside a warm apple pie in winter.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

From classic flavours in unassuming cones to bells-and-whistles inventions featuring quirky flavours, ice cream has a rich history in the UK which incorporates everything from iconic international brands like Magnum and Cornetto to smaller independent outlets.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The UK also embraces a wide range of gelato, often influenced by strong Italian traditions, which is where World Gelato Day, celebrated annually on March 24th, comes in, with the date honouring the art of ice cream-making.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

The day highlights the craftsmanship and rich history of Italian gelato, a smoother, denser version of ice cream, with gelato lovers worldwide celebrating with tastings, events, and special promotions, spreading joy through this delicious dessert.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

And, whisper it quietly, but we may be in luck this year, with the weather today looking unseasnably sunny. So why not head down to one of out top 25 Lancashire ice cream parlours to celebrate World Gelato Day 2025 in style?

Also, be sure not to miss:

I visited Lancashire's poshest village and I can see why homes here are so expensive and in-demand!

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

All 61 Lancashire railway stations ranked from highest to lowest train cancellation rate

Lancashire restaurant wins prestigious award at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

North Planks Farm, Garstang Road, Barton, PR3 5AD | 4.6 out of 5 (1,507 Google reviews) | "An authentic American diner themed restaurant, offering delicious US cuisine."

1. Billy Bob's Parlour

North Planks Farm, Garstang Road, Barton, PR3 5AD | 4.6 out of 5 (1,507 Google reviews) | "An authentic American diner themed restaurant, offering delicious US cuisine." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Preston New Road, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0AG | 4.5 out of 5 (3,125 Google reviews) | Brockholes Nature Reserve stocks a selection of delicious ice cream flavours from the Ice Cream Farm in Cheshire.

2. Brockholes Nature Reserve

Preston New Road, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0AG | 4.5 out of 5 (3,125 Google reviews) | Brockholes Nature Reserve stocks a selection of delicious ice cream flavours from the Ice Cream Farm in Cheshire. | Google

Photo Sales
Samlesbury Hall, Preston New Road, Samlesbury, PR5 0UP | 4.3 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Great choice of ice cream and drinks."

3. Dottie's Wafflery

Samlesbury Hall, Preston New Road, Samlesbury, PR5 0UP | 4.3 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Great choice of ice cream and drinks." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hawkshaw Fold, Longsight Road, Blackburn, BB2 7JA | 4.5 out of 5 (1,168 Google reviews) | "Was a great experience. We had a great time. Great option for a fun day out with kids and family. Their ice creams are the best."

4. Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

Hawkshaw Fold, Longsight Road, Blackburn, BB2 7JA | 4.5 out of 5 (1,168 Google reviews) | "Was a great experience. We had a great time. Great option for a fun day out with kids and family. Their ice creams are the best." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFoodBusinessBlackpoolPrestonLove Yourfirst person
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice